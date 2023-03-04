People are selling this sold out Girl Scout Cookie flavor on eBay

The Girl Scouts Council urges people not to buy them on resell websites, despite how tempting they look.

HOUSTON — Resellers have conquered concert tickets, computer components, and sneakers. Now they've turned to the Girl Scouts.

A limited test run of the new Raspberry Rally cookies sold out in less than a day. The cookies are now being sold for up to $100 on sites like eBay.

Product Program Director Jessica Martin said resales are unauthorized and go against their ethics. She said selling Girl Scout Cookies isn't just about offering sweets, but that it's a chance for kids to learn business skills and raise money for troop activities.

The good news? Girls are still selling other cookies in some parts of the country. There's also always next year if you're looking to snag the successful treat.

If you're still looking to support your local Girl Scouts, visit their website to see where you can buy cookies around the Houston area.