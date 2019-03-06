If you've got breakfast and brunch on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. The newcomer, called The Breakfasteria, is located at 16615 Huebner Road, near the intersection with Bitters Road on San Antonio's north side.

This new business specializes in breakfast food and allows the customer to create their own breakfast bowls by choosing from many fresh ingredients. (Here's the full menu.)

The new addition has made a good impression thus far, with a four-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

Kimberly K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 5, wrote, 'Love this new spot! We live up the road and stopped In to check it out. They do made to order, build your own breakfast bowls.'

Yelper Ene K. added, “Food was great! Made to order! I'm lactose intolerant and they were very accommodating, had my fave non-dairy creamer for my coffee. Clean and good music!”

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: The Breakfasteria is open from 7:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. daily.

