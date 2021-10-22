Need weekend plans? The Lebanese Food Festival is happening in San Antonio

The flyer says it's a unique in-door and out-door festival where people can expect Lebanese cuisine, wine, beer, folk dancers and performances.

SAN ANTONIO — The 14th annual Lebanese Food Festival is set to take place in the Alamo City. So, if you're wanting to check out an event with food, music and entertainment, we've found your weekend plans!

The festival is taking place on 6070 Babcock Road. The following days and times include:

Friday: 6 to 11 p.m.

Saturday: 1 to 11 p.m.

Sunday: 12 to 5 p.m.

The flyer says it's a unique in-door and out-door festival where people can expect Lebanese cuisine, wine, beer, folk dancers and performances.

Some food options will include tabouli, shishkabob, falalfel and kafta. You can also plan to snag some pastries and purchase items from craft vendors.

Admission is $3 and kids under 12-years-old are $1. Click here for more details.