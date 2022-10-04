National Taco Day 2022 | Deals and offers

Oct. 4 is National Taco Day, and these restaurants across the country are offering deals to celebrate.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Traditional or modern?

Crunchy or soft shell?

It does not matter how you prefer them, everyone can enjoy the savory flavor of a taco.

National Taco Day is observed on Oct. 4, and this year it falls on Taco Tuesday! We have compiled a list of the best deals available for you on this honorary occasion.

You can check out our full list below (If you don't see your offer on the list, and would like it added, please e-mail us at news@fox43.com):

7-Eleven: Rewards members can stop at any participating 7-Eleven, Speedway, or Stripes store to grab 10 mini tacos for $2.

Moe's: Customers apart of the rewards program can get $5 off any meal kit, including the Taco Meal Kit, with free chips and salsa.

Each taco kit contains 12 soft tortillas, two proteins of choice, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, rice, beans, sour cream, and a bowl of Moe's famous queso.

On The Border: The restaurant has a weekly "Taco Fix Tuesday" special that contains $2 beef, chicken tinga or veggie tacos at locations across the country.

Taco Bell: In honor of National Taco Day, rewards customers can sign up for Taco Lover’s Pass. This pass allows fans to unlock a hidden category on the app menu, which then they can choose a taco to redeem in-restaurant for 30 days.

Grubhub offering delivery deals: The delivery services is offering deals for Taco Bell and On the Border, including a free taco from Taco Bell on orders of $15 or more on National Taco Day.