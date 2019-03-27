AUSTIN, Texas — Looking for some tasty weekend plans?

The National Taco Championships will kick off their multi-city tour on Saturday, March 30 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Austin American-Statesman parking lot at 305 South Congress Avenue.

The event will feature more than 30 local and regional restaurants, chefs and food trucks competing for the "Top Taco" title. The winner will score a spot at the Grand Championship showdown in Las Vegas in November, where they'll be competing for a $100,000 grand prize.

In addition to the taco-palooza, the event will also feature a Day of the Dead wedding, a chihuahua beauty contest, taco and hot chili pepper eating contests and more. To view the full schedule, click here.

The participating vendors are: Austin Taco Project, Be More Pacific - Filipino Kitchen and Bar, Capital Taco, Casa Chapala Mexican Cuisine & Tequila Bar, Cosmic Taco, Cyclone Anaya’s Tex-Mex Cantina, Eldorado Cafe, El Huarache Mexican Restaurant, El Nuevo Mexico, El Ultimo Taco, Gabriela's Downtown, Gallery 3 Kitchen, Holy Taco!, House of the Rising Tanuki-San, Lupe Tortilla, Mana's Restaurant, Mittman Fine Foods, Nissi Vegan Mexican Cuisine, Nuri, OneTaco, Pakal Autochthonous Mexican Cookery, Pueblo Viejo, Rosarito ATX, Sangria on the Burg, Sazón, Serranos Cocina y Cantina, T-Loc's Estilo Sonora, Taco Flats, Taco Man 512, Tacowey, Torchy's Tacos, Trill Taquería, Vaquero Taquero and Z' Tejas Southwestern Grill.

You can buy tickets to the event either online or at the door. Prices range from $20 for general admission to $120 for VIP.

The National Taco Championships started in 2010 in Scottsdale, Arizona. They are the only sanctioned National Taco Competition in the U.S.

The other cities on the championships' tour are San Francisco, Chicago, Las Angeles, New York and Las Vegas.

May the best taco win!

