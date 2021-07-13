National French Fry Day | Five delicious deals to dip into

You could win a lifetime of McDonald's French fries or you could get a large-size French Fry for $1 at Burger King.

SAN ANTONIO —

McDonald's contest for a lifetime of French fries

It's the opportunity of a lifetime for French fry enthusiasts. McDonald's, makers of the most popular French fries on the planet, is running a World Famous Fan content from July 13 through July 20. The winner will be given a lifetime of free fries!

If you're interested in entering, head to Twitter and post why you're the ultimate McDonald's fan. Be sure to tag @McDonalds in your tweet and include hashtags for your state of residence's abbreviation (i.e. #TX for Texas) and #MyMcDonaldsFanContest. Your tweet can also include a photo or 60-second video.

A lifetime of McDonald's French fries is reportedly worth an estimated $19,685. If you don't win the grand prize, McDonald's is issuing 1 million MyMcDonald's Rewards points to 66 contenders.

McDonald's is also celebrating National French Fry Day by giving away free medium-size fries to customers using MyMcDonald's Rewards in the McDonald's app. Just add a side of medium fries to your cart and then check out using mobile order and pay.

It's been reported that 7% of potatoes produced in the United States will become McDonald's French fries.

Arby's

If you're signed up for the chain's emails, get a free large fries with a purchase when you show an email through July 18. Choose either curly or crinkle fries. For a limited time, Arby's has $1 kids meals with the purchase of a regular-priced meal.

Burger King

Burger King is offering customers a large-size French Fry for $1 through the burger chain's mobile app or in-store.

Red Robin

Red Robin invites guests to enjoy free, unlimited refills on Bottomless Steak Fries, Sweet Potato Fries or Garlic Fries with any burger or entrée order.

Wendy's