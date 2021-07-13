National French Fry Day | Five delicious deals to dip into

SAN ANTONIO —
McDonald's contest for a lifetime of French fries
It's the opportunity of a lifetime for French fry enthusiasts. McDonald's, makers of the most popular French fries on the planet, is running a World Famous Fan content from July 13 through July 20. The winner will be given a lifetime of free fries!
If you're interested in entering, head to Twitter and post why you're the ultimate McDonald's fan. Be sure to tag @McDonalds in your tweet and include hashtags for your state of residence's abbreviation (i.e. #TX for Texas) and #MyMcDonaldsFanContest. Your tweet can also include a photo or 60-second video.
A lifetime of McDonald's French fries is reportedly worth an estimated $19,685. If you don't win the grand prize, McDonald's is issuing 1 million MyMcDonald's Rewards points to 66 contenders.
McDonald's is also celebrating National French Fry Day by giving away free medium-size fries to customers using MyMcDonald's Rewards in the McDonald's app. Just add a side of medium fries to your cart and then check out using mobile order and pay.
It's been reported that 7% of potatoes produced in the United States will become McDonald's French fries.
Arby's
If you're signed up for the chain's emails, get a free large fries with a purchase when you show an email through July 18. Choose either curly or crinkle fries. For a limited time, Arby's has $1 kids meals with the purchase of a regular-priced meal.
Burger King
Burger King is offering customers a large-size French Fry for $1 through the burger chain's mobile app or in-store.
Red Robin
Red Robin invites guests to enjoy free, unlimited refills on Bottomless Steak Fries, Sweet Potato Fries or Garlic Fries with any burger or entrée order.
Wendy's
Get free large fries with any purchase Tuesday with an in-app offer. Apply the mobile offer to your mobile order or scan in-restaurant or in the drive-thru. Account registration is required. Not valid for delivery orders placed outside the Wendy's app.