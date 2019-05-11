SAN ANTONIO — If you're looking for a reason to treat yourself, keep reading, we've got you covered; National Donut Day is celebrated two days throughout the year- June 5 and November 5.

No, really. It's so good, it's celebrated twice.

We highlighted three places in the Alamo City that scream, "Donut worry, be happy," because the first bite can't help but put a smile on your face.

The Original Donut Shop

Founded in 1954, this business received the 2018 Critics' Choice Award: Best Donut Shop. From a mango habanero glazed donut to a HUGE apple fritter, each treat has its own unique taste.

The donut shop is celebrating the holidays with their latest Thanksgiving donut. So, if you've got leftover candy corn from Halloween, you can throw them on your maple glazed donut and make it look like a turkey! KENS 5 got a first glimpse at the sweet treat, even given the opportunity to make a donut and eat it too.

Elite Sweets

If you want to indulge in the holiday without packing in the sugar, a healthier alternative is available to sink your teeth into. The name says it all, "Made for the Elite; the donut you can feel good about," the website says.

So what makes it so guilt-free? Protein. Instead of shaking your chalky-protein powder in a plastic bottle, you can eat a 1 gram of sugar, 15 grams of protein donut. Yeah, this company just made things a "hole" lot more interesting.

Nom Nom Donuts

If you've got a sweet tooth, you can nom nom all morning long on these treats. The shop on Culebra opened its doors in October, serving up specialty options, ranging from a sausage maple donut sandwich to a strawberry shortcake donut and a peanut butter & jelly donut to a buttered kolache.

Nom Nom Donuts is owned by Willie and Brisa Nichols, who are basically the Chip and Joanna of the donut business. "We opened because we wanted to give people great donuts, at a great price, in a good atmosphere," said Willie.

For more information on each donut featured, you can visit their websites below:

