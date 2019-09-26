SAN ANTONIO — Calling all caffeine-enthusiast!

National Coffee Day is Sunday and businesses around the city are "brewing" up deals to celebrate.

According to Promocodes, there are a few places you can add to your radar:

Barnes & Noble: Customers get a free hot or iced tall coffee with the purchase of a baked good. Circle K: Guests can get a free medium coffee by using the Circle K app at participating locations. You can also get a free Belvita Breakfast Biscuit. Dunkin': Visitors who purchase a hot coffee will get one hot coffee free of equal or lesser value. Godiva: You can receive a free 12-ounce hot or iced coffee with any purchase, valid between Friday and Sunday. Krispy Kreme: Caffeine seekers can score both a free small coffee and glazed donut. Cracker Barrel: Guests can grab a special Pumpkin Pie Latte for $3.69. Duck Donuts: Instead of celebrating with traditional coffee, customers can get the new powdered sugar donut with buttercream, sprinkled with coffee grinds. Starbucks: For every cup of Siren's Blend sold between Tuesday and Sunday, $0.15 will be donated to International Women's Coffee Alliance and Days for Girls.

If you love deals a "latté," enjoy a holiday catered to you.

RELATED: Survey: This Texas city is one of the most coffee-friendly in the US

RELATED: COMMERCE STREET: Gold Coffee Company