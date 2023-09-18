National Cheeseburger Day deals 2023: Where to get a bargain in the San Antonio area

Want a burger for 50 cents? Here's how to cash in on National Cheeseburger Day.

SAN ANTONIO — Get excited! National Cheeseburger Day has grills across South Texas firing up for the big day.

If you are here in the San Antonio area or the Hill Country, you likely have an eatery near you participating in National Cheeseburger Day for 2023. And this year, some deals could get you a burger for less than a dollar.

Here's where to go to get the best deals on Sept. 18.

McDonald's

According to ABC News, McDonald's is offering a double cheeseburger for only 50 cents. The only catch is that you'll have to order through the McDonald's app to cash in on the deal. You can only get the deal on Sept. 18.

Wendy's

Economically speaking, there might not be a way to beat what Wendy's is offering. A company spokesperson said, that from Sept. 18 through Sept. 22, guests can get a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger with any purchase for 1 cent. The offer has to be redeemed at participating stores in the Wendy's app or website. To cash in, check out the "Offers" section in the app rewards store or on the website.

Applebee's

On Sept. 18, Applebee's is offering classic fries with your choice of any of their classic burgers for just $8.99. The offer is available when you order online, on the app, or via dine-in.

Burger King