Here are some deals for National Cheeseburger Day

On Monday, September 18, cheeseburger fans will have no shortage of deals to choose from offered by their favorite burger joints.

YORK, Pa. — Attention, burger fans: Monday, September 18 is your day to shine as the nation celebrates National Cheeseburger Day.

According to Days of the Year, the cheeseburger was invented by teenager Lionel Sternberger in 1924. Sternberger, who was working at his father's restaurant, The Rite Spot, in Pasadena, decided to put a slice of American cheese on a burger. When he tried his creation, it was love at first bite.

Sternberger shared the idea with his father, who also quickly became a fan and immediately put it on The Rite Spot's menu.

And thus, the cheeseburger was born.

While Sternberger is credited by most for inventing the cheeseburger, the first actual sandwich to be marketed using the word “cheeseburger” was at Kaelin’s restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky, in 1934.

But the following year, in 1935, the term “cheeseburger” was actually trademarked in another place, at the Humpty Dumpty Drive-in in Denver, Colorado.

No matter which origin story you prefer, there is no shortage of ways to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day in Central Pa.

Here are some of the deals we've found:

McDonald’s is offering a Double Cheeseburger for just .50 cents on National Cheeseburger Day. The deal is only available via the McDonald’s app, according to Living on the Cheap.

In honor of National Cheeseburger Day, Burger King is offering members of its Royal Perks program an array of deals and specials from September 18 through September 22, according to Yahoo Finance.

On National Cheeseburger Day itself (Monday, Sept. 18), perks members will get a free cheeseburger with a $1 purchase.

On September 19, a $1 purchase will snag you a free Whopper Jr., while September 20 is Whopper Wednesday, which means you can enjoy a Whopper for just $3.

Next up is the buy one, get one Whopper special on September 21, followed by a free order of onion rings with a $1 purchase on September 22.

For one day only on National Cheeseburger Day (Sept. 18), guests can cash in on a Buy One, Get One Free Classic Burger* offer.

Wayback Burgers’ Classic Burger features two beef patties made-to-order, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions, topped with ketchup and mustard. Guests can redeem this BOGO offer in restaurant, by ordering online, or through the Wayback Burgers app.

Wayback Burgers has Central Pennsylvania locations in Millersville (Lancaster County) and Mechanicsburg (Cumberland County).

In honor of National Cheeseburger Day this year, Wendy's is offering Junior Bacon Cheeseburgers for just .1 cent with any purchase on the Wendy's app, according to Chew Boom.

The delicious deal runs from Sept. 18 to Sept. 22.

On September 18, Applebee’s is serving up their three Classic Burgers for $8.99 each. The three choices are Classic Burger, Classic Cheeseburger and Classic Bacon Cheeseburger. Valid for dine-in, the Applebee’s website, or mobile app only. Not valid on third-party delivery sites.