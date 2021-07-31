'Nacho' ordinary food truck | This business specializes in everything cheesy

"This food truck is our family. It's our life. It's our love."

BOERNE, Texas — Cheese, cheese and more cheese.

There's a food truck dedicated to making cheesy goodness; from sandwiches to nachos, there's something cheesy for everyone.

"This food truck is our family. It's our life. It's our love. Our food is made with love. And that's all we want to do is just serve the community and take care of our people, our town and just serve them good food," said Co-owner Gene Michels.

Michels and his partner Robin Wagner started Cheezy G's Grill, a truck on 31007 Interstate 10 in Boerne.

They took the love for grilling and cooking from their own home to a trailer that people can try out when they’re open on the weekdays.

"We've been planning this since last year, since, you know, COVID hit. And Robin, my partner -- she's been working in the restaurant business for about 30 years and putting a lot of hours as a general manager. So, I said, 'Hey, why not do our own thing and have more time together?'" said Michels.

He's from Boerne and she served in the Air Force. Together, they’re wanting to serve the Hill Country and Military City.

"There's just so many veterans and so many people you can relate to," said Wagner.

And those customers get to choose from a pretty large menu. But, we focused on three fan favorites.

"The nachos are Gene's baby. He created the pulled pork nachos. We cook them overnight every night -- about eight hours. It's got Jack Daniels, Dr. Pepper, barbecue sauce. It's another item made with love," said Wagner.

It doesn’t get more Texan than that. Another option, the jalapeno popper. But, it’s a sandwich.

"The jalapeno popper is a dip that I always made during the holidays. It's cream cheese, bacon, cheddar cheese, fresh jalapenos. It's made fresh daily. We put it on Texas toast and serve it as a grilled cheese," said Wagner.

And then, you can grab a panini.

"Chicken pesto is fresh pesto made with pine nuts, fresh tomatoes sliced daily, chicken grilled daily, provolone cheese. Lots of cheese -- can't have Cheezy G’s without cheese -- toasted on the panini machine," said Wagner.

So, if you’re looking to support a new local food truck, Michels and Robin are hoping you stop by. You can find their hours and menu here. You can also find them at Boerne Market Days the second week of every month. They will also be at The Roundup on Sept. 3, 5 and 17th. You can even catch country singer Easton Corbin at the event center one of those weekends. And they will be at the Black Rifle Block Party on Sept. 4.

"This has been great. We have a lot of local people that are supporting us and helping and support us every day. So, we're having fun," said Michels.