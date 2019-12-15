EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University researchers have reached their goal of breeding a purple potato.

The resulting product is being made into purple, kettle-cooked potato chips. The MSU potato program and Traverse City-based Great Lakes Potato Chip Co. partnered to produce the chips as a way to capitalize on the Blackberry potato, the Lansing State Journal reported.

The chips were sold in the Traverse City area, convenience stores at MSU, and locations in Ann Arbor and Detroit.

The chip company's president says they plan to make and sell more next year.

