SAN ANTONIO — Grab a slice, Monday is National Pie Day.

The day is marked to celebrate all kinds of pies, including fruit pies, berry pies and cream pies.

People have been enjoying pie for a long time.

Pie-making goes all the way back to the Egyptian neolithic period.

To celebrate, you could bake your own or go out buy one and enjoy it with family and friends.

No matter how you slice it, be sure to use #nationalpieday to post on social media.

