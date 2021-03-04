Teen featured on Shark Tank takes business world by storm

Tyla-Simone Crayton, 17, is the brain child and chef behind Sienna Sauce.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas — Meet Tyla-Simone Crayton – "I'm the 17-year-old CEO of Sienna Sauce."

This Missouri City teen taking the business world by storm.

“It was weird saying I was 14 and a CEO so LOL," she said.

Tyla-Simone is the brain child and chef behind Sienna Sauce.

"Sienna Sauce is an everything sauce,” she said. “Put it on everything from pizza to check into vegetables

She whipped it together in the kitchen one night when she was just 8 years old.

“It all started when my favorite wing place closed and I actually tried to re-create their sauce,” she explained.

Everyone loved it, so with the greenlight from mom, she made more.

“I was selling it from my house and bottling it, hand packaging it, giving it out," she said.

Then at 14, she and mother Monique, decided to take the next step.

“I got a professional manufacturer and I was able to tweak the recipe to make it a little bit more healthier," she said.

You can find the sauce in H-E-B and other local stores – soon – it could be anywhere – thanks to “Shark Tank.”

“Shark Tank kind of came out of thin air," she said.

In 2019, the show contacted Sienna Sauce and she and her mom auditioned.

“Unfortunately, we didn't get accepted,” she said.

But that didn't stop 'em – Tyla-Simone reached back out last year, and voila!

“Was I nervous when I was pitching? Well me and my mom pitch together,” she said. “And we really just went out there, had fun and it was our business so everything that they asked us we knew.”

A flavorful pitch and recipe won Kendra Scott over, who invested $100,000.

There's a lot of work that's gone into this success.

“Every single day is different, I have different meetings, some days I deliver to stores and I wake up at 7 a.m.,” she said.

She's also still in high school and gets her studying done at night.

"I just take a day by day and I take every single day by storm," she said.

Tyla-Simone, the 17-year-old Sauce Boss.