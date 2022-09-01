McDonald's giving school employees free coffee and pastries

All school employees will be able to get a free pastry and coffee from participating San Antonio area McDonald's.

SAN ANTONIO — All school employees will be able to get free coffee and pastry from San Antonio area McDonald's on Sept. 7, the restaurant says.

On Wednesday, school employees can stop by an participating McDonald's in the city and get a free McCafe Bakery item of their choice and small McCafe drip or iced coffee from 6 a.m. through 6 p.m., the fast food chain says.

“Educators have such a powerful impact in our communities and with our children. This is our way to say thanks for everything they do,” said local McDonald’s Owner/OperatorNed Stagg. “It is important to us that McDonald’scontinues to support our educators and staff and remain a good neighbor, good friend, and community partner.”