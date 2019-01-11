McDonald's lovers get excited! To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the first-ever Happy Meal, McDonald’s is launching limited-edition Happy Meal toys from the last four decades.
The Special Happy Meal will be available all across the world, in more than 90 countries beginning on Thursday, Nov. 7 and lasting until Nov. 11.
Sadly, these Special Happy Meals are only available while supplies last, so get them while you can!
Happy Meal lovers worldwide can collect one of the 15 iconic toys found in the Surprise Happy Meal, including:
- Cowboy McNugget 1988
- Fireman McNugget 1988
- Mail Carrier McNugget 1988
- Hamburger Changeable 1989
- Grimace 1990
- Dino Happy Meal Box Changeable 1991
- McDonald’s Hot Wheels Thunderbird 1993
- Hamburglar 1995
- Power Rangers 1995
- Space Jam Bugs Bunny 1996
- Patti the Platypus 1997
- Tamagotchi 1998
- My Little Pony 1998
- Furby 1999
- Hello Kitty 2013
Happy Meals were first introduced as a Circus Wagon Happy Meal in June 1979 across the nation in the U.S. Early Happy Meals featured a decorative box with various toys, like a spinning top and McDonaldland character erasers.
“Parents tell us how fondly they recall their favorite toys,” Colin Mitchell, McDonald’s Senior Vice President, Global Marketing said. “So, unboxing the Surprise Happy Meal together creates a real moment of bonding with their children. We hope these toys are something that they will treasure and remember.”