Coffee truck owner leaves Mexico to open his business in the Alamo City

"I just love coffee and I love what I do. For me, it’s not even like coming to work."

SAN ANTONIO — Starting the day on a brew-tiful note.

If you’re looking for a pick me up, then Me Latte on the northwest side of town might have something for you. It’s a coffee and food truck on 7327 North Loop 1604 West Access Road, and their social media is what really got our attention:

So, we had to talk to owner Lazaro Santos to find out more about his passion for coffee and what keeps him grounded.

"I just love coffee and I love what I do. For me, it’s not even like coming to work," said Santos.

He grew up in Piedras Negras, Mexico, but he spent a good amount of his childhood in the Alamo City. So, he wanted to open his business here. And we got to check out a few menu items.

"The Mexican vanilla, the mocha -- and we have different kind of syrups like the lavender, the honey, the agave," said Santos.

And if you’re not into coffee, they also have a matcha latte.

"It's really good. I think it’s like a smooth flavor," said Santos.

And if you’re hungry, his wife Melissa makes cinnamon rolls.

But aside from all the fun, he told KENS 5, opening the truck in the pandemic hasn’t been all that easy.

"It’s kind of uncertain sometimes, ya know. I think we can do much better, like, when all this gets to normal," said Santos.

But if you want to support Me Latte now, you can visit their social media page here. They're open between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

"Come and try us and give us a chance to serve you good coffee," said Santos.