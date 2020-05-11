Maple bacon donut?! This local business is celebrating National Donut Day in style

We're taking you to Nom Nom Donuts on Culebra Road.

SAN ANTONIO — From maple bacon to Nutella stuffed donuts; Nom Nom Donuts on Culebra Road is known for their specialty sweet treats.

So, in honor National Donut Day, we tried out some of Nom Nom Donut's top-sellers:

1. Blueberry Cake Donut

Co-owner Willie Nichols told KENS 5 he gets a lot of customers requesting this one. "On the top, we put fresh blueberries. It works really well because the juices combine with the icing and the cake mix, and it gives it a unique flavor that’s really good," said Nichols.

2. Nutella Donut

"It’s a sugar covered yeast donut and we really stuff some a lot of Nutella in there," said Nichols.

3. Maple Bacon donut

Who said you can’t have a little protein with your donut, right?

"Either people think it’s crazy and have never tried it, or people are fanatics of it. We put a lot of bacon on it. It’s not just a few bacon bits. We really pack the bacon on so you can get hit with the bacon and the maple flavor," said Nichols.

If you want to check out Nom Nom Donuts, they're located on 9793 Culebra Rd #104. They're menu and hours can be found on their website here.