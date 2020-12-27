Looking for 'hot chocolate bombs'? Check these local businesses out!

In an effort to support local businesses, especially in the pandemic, KENS 5 found two chocolate bomb makers who have made a career out of the sweet.

SAN ANTONIO — It's a trend exploding online. Literally.

It’s called a hot chocolate bomb, and it’s made with cocoa powder and marshmallows inside a chocolate shell.

You put it in a mug, pour hot milk or water over it and then the hot cocoa powder, marshmallows and whatever is inside that bomb fill your cup.

In an effort to support local businesses, especially in the pandemic, KENS 5 found two chocolate bomb makers who have made a career out of the sweet.

They make them at home, and sell them online.

First, we met Eliana Carlos, owner of Choco Fresitas & More. She's a recent psychology graduate from The University of Texas at San Antonio. She has created a full-time business selling chocolate bombs, chocolate-covered strawberries and other delicious sweets.

"I saw the bombs on Tik Tok and I hopped on the trend," said Carlos.

She's made everything from Baby Yoda and unicorns to Frida Kahlo and rapper Bad Bunny-themed bombs.

"Everybody just loves them," said Carlos.

About 20 miles away, we visited Ivy Stearns in Cibolo. She makes Texas-shaped bombs and cylinder bombs that fit into your mug. And when you buy from Ivy, not only are you supporting a local business, but your making her day.

"Seeing the reactions of the customers just fills my heart with joy. Because that’s what I love. I love to help people and make others happy," said Stearns.

Both of these talented young women have created businesses in a time of so much uncertainty. But, customers have loved these chocolate bombs. And they each appreciate that love, especially in the pandemic.

"It feels really good to make everybody happy, especially during these hard times. I just feel like it bring a little joy to everybody," said Carlos.

"I love to help people and make others happy. I love meeting new people and interacting with people, and COVID has sadly taken that away. But, this has brought it back for me and I just love that," said Stearns.

So, if you want to jump on this trend and support these local businesses, visit their social media pages here:

Choco Fresitas & More or text (210) 863-5549

Ivy's Nook or text (210) 313-8907