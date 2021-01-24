Looking for authentic New Orleans cuisine in Texas? | FOOD TRUCK FRENZY

"Our food is traditional because it’s a taste of home for us."

CIBOLO, Texas — Louisiana meets Texas with NOLA Bayou Bites.

They're a locally owned food truck with authentic New Orleans cuisine. From the Bayou Bowl with fried fish filet to fried balls of bread pudding, people from all over San Antonio make the drive to try this place out.

"I’m an original girl from New Orleans who moved to Texas via the military. Our food is traditional because it’s a taste of home for us. It’s something we cook on a daily basis," said Owner, Cook April Washington.

There were several unique dishes on the Mardi Gras table NOLA Bayou Bites set up for KENS 5. It included authentic beignets with crawfish etouffee and seasoned fries for the kiddos.

"It’s really tasty," said Washington.

And of course, with every good meal, is a good drink to pair it with.

"Our best selling drink is our pineapple lemonade. It is our "Voo Doo Lemonade," and it’s really tasty. It’s a combination of pineapple and lemonade together," said Washington.

To end the feast, you have to have desserts, right?! Well, they're serving up everything from beignets with powder sugar to banana pudding.

"We have people that buy them for the whole family when they come," said Washington.

And of course, it’s the time of year for King Cake.

"The King Cake tradition is from New Orleans. Whoever gets the baby that’s inside of the cake is the next person to purchase the next cake," said Washington.

They ordered them from famous Antoine's Restaurant in New Orleans. NOLA Bayou Bites drove up to New Orleans to grab King Cakes so San Antonians could try them out.

"We do have a few for sale on the truck if anyone wants to come out to get them," said Washington.

If you want to try NOLA Bayou Bites, they’re usually located on 1103 Brite Road in Cibolo. But, that’s the best part about being a food truck; they can also come to you.

"We just feel like everybody should have a little bite of the NOLA Bayou Bites because we love what we do and it’s New Orleans style, and we can bring it to your neighborhood," said Washington.

Visit their Facebook page here.