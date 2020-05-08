Looking for a summertime meal? Check out this grilled watermelon burger

When you think of summertime barbecuing, you probably imagine putting hamburger meat or chicken on the grill. But what about watermelon?
The Takeout posted a recipe for a grilled watermelon burger with goat cheese and charred orange-fennel gremolata:
Makes four burgers
- 1 small orange
- 1 cup roughly chopped fennel fronds
- 1-2 fat cloves of garlic
- 2 Tbsp. white wine vinegar
- 1/4 tsp. kosher salt
- Freshly cracked black pepper
- 4 slices of watermelon, 2" thick
- Olive oil
- Chevre or whatever cheese you like (I recommend sheep and goat cheeses)
- 4 square ciabatta buns, or a good crusty baguette cut into sandwich-sized portions
"Every aspect of this recipe is a gift that keeps on giving. You’re welcome," said The Takeout.
So, would you try it? Let us know in the comments under our video here:
See the full The Takeout's website here.