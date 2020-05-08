Looking for a summertime meal? Check out this grilled watermelon burger

Grab your apron and put your grilling skills to the test.

When you think of summertime barbecuing, you probably imagine putting hamburger meat or chicken on the grill. But what about watermelon?

The Takeout posted a recipe for a grilled watermelon burger with goat cheese and charred orange-fennel gremolata:

Makes four burgers

1 small orange

1 cup roughly chopped fennel fronds

1-2 fat cloves of garlic

2 Tbsp. white wine vinegar

1/4 tsp. kosher salt

Freshly cracked black pepper

4 slices of watermelon, 2" thick

Olive oil

Chevre or whatever cheese you like (I recommend sheep and goat cheeses)

4 square ciabatta buns, or a good crusty baguette cut into sandwich-sized portions

"Every aspect of this recipe is a gift that keeps on giving. You’re welcome," said The Takeout.

