Jersey Mike's Subs donating all of Wednesday's sales to local charity

SAN ANTONIO — Jersey Mike's Subs restaurants will be donating 100% of its sales made on Wednesday, March 29, to a local charity.

The restaurant chain announced that the day marks its "Day of Giving" event, and they anticipate restaurants across the U.S. will raise $20 million for charity.

Locally, 100% of the profits will go to Eva's Heroes, an organization dedicated to enriching the lives of individuals with intellectual special needs ages 14 and older.

Buy lunch, dinner or a catered meal and they will pay it all forward!

Since 2011, Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving has raised more than $67 million for charities across the nation.

The sub shop is committed to making a difference in people's lives.

