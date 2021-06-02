Local food truck makes heart-shaped pizza for Valentine's Day

It can be a treat for someone special, or, you can treat yourself!

SAN ANTONIO — From al pastor pizza to spinach and mushroom pizza, we visited Chelsea and Jose Sanchez, owners of Bob and Timmy’s On Wheels, to see what their Italian cuisine is all about.

They're located on 1916 Austin Highway between Friday and Sunday at Street Fair SA.

"We cook everything on a charcoal grill. So, we use 100% mesquite. The pizzas we cook right on the charcoal grill," said Chelsea Sanchez.

And with Valentine's Day approaching, if you want to get something special for that someone special, they have one menu item in particular.

Heart-shaped pizza.

You can order a savory or a dessert Valentine's Day pizza. Sanchez told KENS 5 to text or call (210) 427-5143 if you want to place an order. Customers have until Friday, Feb. 12.

If you're looking for other styles of pizza, Sanchez says they're known for their spinach and mushroom pizza, as well as their al pastor, each cooked on the grill.

And if you’re craving something other that pizza, they have some other options too. If you're craving pasta, they have the Bob and Timmy's special with penne pasta in a smoked gouda cream sauce with chicken, mushrooms and diced tomatoes.

And if you have a sweet-tooth, they have a Fruity Pebbles pizza with cream cheese, bananas, strawberries and fruity pebbles topped with white chocolate drizzle.

"Everything is so delicious and you won't be disappointed," said Sanchez.

For more information about Bob and Timmy's click here.