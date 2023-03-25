Local dessert shop offering all natural ice-cream

With a 27 year old recipe, one local business owner decided to make a few changes so everyone can enjoy the sweet and all natural treats. 🍍

SAN ANTONIO — Inspiration from 1997 led us to Callaghan Road where a sweet Colombian business has been operating for six years.

Freshest Ice Creams, which is an all natural ice-cream shop, gives customers ice cream but without all the extra additives including one ingredient a lot of people can’t tolerate.

“So basically this is my mom’s recipe. The only thing that I changed is the use of lactose-free stuff for everything, because I’m lactose intolerant," said Angela Cordoba, the owner. "So, I mixed my mom’s recipe with my issues.”

With an array of colors and flavors, here’s what the fan favorite is.

“The most popular is Brazilian in Colombia. Brazilian is pineapple and mojito mint," Cordoba described. "Colombian is papaya, mango, strawberry and pineapple. You know with the tropical fruits together, you feel like you’re at the beach.”

And don’t forget, Cordoba will be happy to welcome you.

“Please come on! Everyday we are open Monday to Monday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.," Cordoba said. "Enjoy [with us] this delicious ice cream. We make it with a lot of love and a lot of care {and} real fruit. So don’t worry.”