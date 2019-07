SAN ANTONIO — Texas-born ice cream brand "Lick" has scooped up a new shop location set to open next year.

The brand known for flavors like "dark chocolate olive oil sea salt" and "caramel salt lick" will open its doors in The Smith House at Hemisfair.

The store is projected to open January 2020 and will continue to serve its made-by-scratch and seasonal flavors, according to the press release.

You can grab a cone and get to lick-ing at their Pearl location in the meantime.