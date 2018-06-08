CHARLOTTE, N.C. — What's better than a Krispy Kreme doughnut? How about a Krispy Kreme doughnut dipped in Hershey's chocolate and covered with Reese's Pieces and caramel?

That's exactly what the iconic doughnut chain announced Monday with its new Reese's Outrageous Doughnut, which is named after the candy bar with the same name. Krispy Kreme said the limited-time treat was released in response to the overwhelming demand for its Reese's Peanut Butter doughnut last August.

OUT-rageous and IN shops now! Our @Reeses Outrageous Doughnut was worth the wait. pic.twitter.com/uYWpcxCoBs — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) August 6, 2018

"This is hands down the most outrageous doughnut experience we've created," said Krispy Kreme CEO Mike Tattersfield. "The Reese's Outrageous Doughnut strikes the perfect balance of taste and texture sensations with an airy chocolate doughnut, gooey caramel and peanut butter drizzle, and classic crunch of Reese's Pieces."

So here's what you get with the new Outrageous doughnut: a chocolate yeast dough, dipped in Hershey's signature fudge icing, topped with mini Reese's Pieces candies and drizzled with Reese's peanut butter and caramel sauce. What more could you possibly want?!

If you want to get your hands on one of these, you'll have to hurry, because they're only for a limited time. Click here to find a Krispy Kreme location near you.

