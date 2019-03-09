NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Krispy Kreme is offering you a happier alternative to that disappointing pumpkin spice flavored item you may have purchased.

"Pumpkin Spice Purchase Protection" lets customers turn in any pumpkin spice product to a Krispy Kreme store in exchange for a free pumpkin spice doughnut.

Other Krispy Kreme pumpkin spice excitement includes their pumpkin spice original glazed doughnut stuffed with cheesecake Kreme and their Reese's-flavored stuffed doughnut. Both of those specials are for sale until September 8.

Krispy Kreme's Classic Spice Cake Doughnut and Pumpkin Spice Latte are available through Thanksgiving.

The "Pumpkin Spice Purchase Protection" plan ends Sunday.