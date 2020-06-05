CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For a limited time only, Krispy Kreme is offering its fans key lime glazed doughnuts.

According to their website, these special doughnuts are only available for four days, so act fast!

"Key Lime Glazed and Key Lime Kreme Filled Doughnuts will brighten your days at home with the tart flavor of key lime paired perfectly with the sweetness of our Original Glaze," the website states. "The Original Filled version is covered in key lime glaze and filled with a key lime Kreme. Available May 5-8."

Click here for participating shops.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts The 🔑 to sweetening up your week starts with our Key Lime glazed 🍩s. Fresh off the line and delivered to your door NOW! Grab yours TODAY through Fri 5/ 8 ONLY! Available in Key Lime Glazed & Key Lime...

