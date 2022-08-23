Krispy Kreme to sell doughnuts for dogs

Canines can enjoy ‘pawsome’ Krispy Kreme-themed dog treats beginning Aug. 26

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In honor of National Dog Day on Aug. 26, Krispy Kreme will sell limited-time baked treats for your four-legged friends.

The limited-edition baked treats for dogs of all ages and sizes will be available at participating shops while supplies last on National Dog Day and over the weekend if any of the treats remain.

Krispy Kreme’s doggie doughnuts include six doughnut-shaped biscuits, inspired by classic Krispy Kreme doughnuts. Doggie Doughnuts will be available in a specially designed six-count box for purchase in-shop and via drive-thru.

“Our dogs have given us so much love and comfort to help us through these last couple of years. They deserve this special treat,” Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme, said. “On National Dog Day this Friday, give your furry friend something pawsome.”

