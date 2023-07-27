Kolache Factory announces this year's 'Create A New Kolache Contest'

The winner gets free drinks and kolaches for a year.

SAN ANTONIO — The Kolache Factory is challenging local foodies to come up with creative new kolache flavors, and this isn’t your grandma’s kolache! In this summer’s 5th Annual “Create a New Kolache Contest,” Kolache Factory is looking for fresh new twists on the beloved Czech pastry that came to the U.S. with immigrants in the 1850s.

The bakery-café currently offers about 25 kolache flavors, but with this Kolache Olympics-style contest, the public has a chance to win free breakfast for a year with a creative new flavor and a chance to have their culinary creation featured as a future Kolache of the Month.

A creative name and a tasty combination of ingredients is all it takes. (Last year’s winner, "The Millennial" was a huge hit with its bacon and fresh avocado.)

Entries can be submitted online in the month-long contest from July 5 to August 1 and five finalists will be chosen. But who will reach the medal podium? Gold, silver and bronze medal winners will be voted on by the public and will win free breakfast for up to a year.

"You can put almost anything inside our semi-sweet kolache dough, and our customers are always coming up with new ideas,” said Kolache Factory COO Dawn Nielsen. “This contest gives them a chance to win free kolaches for a year, bragging rights, and maybe even a spot on our menu. We encourage everyone to enter early and often with their best new kolache flavors!”

What’s the next great kolache flavor? Our customers will decide, and you can be part of the fun.

The Sweet Details

Who : Anyone (no age minimum) who enjoys a fresh handmade kolache is eligible to submit an idea for a new kolache flavor that could be featured as a future kolache of the month at Kolache Factory stores nationwide.

What: Kolaches are a Czech delicacy. The homemade, handcrafted pastries, stuffed with the finest fruits, meats, and cheeses, are perfect for breakfast, lunch, or anytime you crave a slightly sweet dough with a delicious filling. The grab-n-go kolaches are perfect for breakfast, lunch, a hearty snack, or a party treat.

When:

July 5 to August 1: Entries are submitted online. Kolache Factory will choose five finalists nationwide where Kolache Factory stores are located.

August 8 to 18 : Public votes online in a social media contest for its top contenders.

: Public votes online in a social media contest for its top contenders. August 28: Gold, silver and bronze medal winners are announced.

How: Visit www.kolachefactory.com/contest to submit the name of your new kolache flavor.

Simply share your creative name and the ingredients (no measurements needed).

Finalists will be chosen based on culinary appeal.

Cooking up Great Prizes!