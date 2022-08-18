Kerbey Lane opens location in San Antonio

Kerbey Lane is also hiring and the pay ranges from $12-$25 an hour!

SAN ANTONIO — The Austin-based favorite, Kerbey Lane, has officially opened a location in San Antonio.

Their location is located at 5515 N. Loop 1604 West, Ste. 103, and they are open every day from 7 a.m. - 10 p.m. Kerbey Lane is most known for their pancakes among other delicious food items and is a very popular café in Austin, where most of the other locations are located.

They are hiring with the average pay being from $12-$25 an hour, free food, health benefits, potential for bonuses and more. You can click here to apply.

