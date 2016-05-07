Kentucky Derby cuisine you can make at home

This delicious mix of recipes offers a sampling of Derby classics with a touch of updated style from Mini Hot Browns to Mint Juleps.

NEW ORLEANS — You don't have to go to Louisville to celebrate the Kentucky Derby in style. Create your own festive party. This delicious mix of recipes offers a sampling of Derby classics with a touch of updated style from Mini Hot Browns to Mint Juleps.

Mint Julep

Ingredients:

1 cup water

1 cup sugar

1 (1-oz) pkg fresh mint, separated into leaves

Crushed ice

2 cups bourbon

Total 2 cups club soda

Prep

Combine water and sugar in a small saucepan; bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring to dissolve sugar.

Remove from heat and pour into a heat-proof container.

Cover, and refrigerate at least 4 hours.

Pour 1 oz simple syrup into a mint julep glass; add 2 Tbsp mint leaves and 1 cup crushed ice.

Muddle mixture with the handle of a wooden spoon. Add 2 oz bourbon, 2 oz club soda and enough crushed ice to fill glass; stir, and garnish with mint sprigs.

Time:

15 Minutes

Old-Fashioned Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie

Ingredients:

2 Classic Favorite 1 (14.1-oz) pkg refrigerated pie crusts

2 (4-oz) bittersweet chocolate bars, chopped

Old-Fashioned Chocolate 4 Tbsp bourbon, divided

1 cup heavy cream

3/4 cup dark corn syrup

1 cup sugar

4 large eggs

2 Tbsp butter, melted

1 tsp salt

2 cups chopped pecans

Whipped Cream

Prep

Preheat oven to 350°F. Unroll pie dough, placing one on top of the other. Roll together into a 15-inch circle.

Press into bottom and up sides of a 9-inch deep-dish pie plate. Trim edges to within 1 inch of pie plate; turn dough under, and crimp as desired.

Line pie shell with parchment paper and fill with pie weighs or dried beans. Bake 12 minutes. Remove parchment and pie weights; let cool 15 minutes.

Place chocolate in a medium bowl. Heat cream in a small saucepan over medium heat until bubbles form around edges of pan. Pour hot cream over chocolate, and let stand 5 minutes.

Stir until chocolate is melted and smooth; stir in 2 Tbsp bourbon. Pour into partially baked pie crust. Chill 1 hour.

Whisk together corn syrup, sugar, eggs, melted butter, 2 Tbsp bourbon and salt. Stir in pecans.

Pour over chilled chocolate layer in pie shell. Bake 1 hour or until center of pie is set, covering with foil halfway through baking to prevent excess browning, if necessary.

Let cool completely. Cut into wedges and top with whipped cream, if desired.

Note: Culinary magic happens as the pie bakes. The chocolate layer swaps places with the pecan pie layer, leaving the gooey pecan pie yumminess underneath when done.

Time:

25 minutes for prep

1:20 for baking