SAN ANTONIO — Most of us are spending a lot more time at home than we're used to these days. 

With that being said, you may be looking to take on a new hobby, such as gardening, knitting... or perhaps baking.

If you find yourself looking for a new recipe to try, KENS 5 photojournalist Mat Gaskins decided to share his top-secret, sought-after, highly-coveted recipe for banana bread, and trust us when we say you're going to want to give it a try. 

(Side note: Whenever Mat brings in a loaf of this banana bread into the newsroom, it's gone in an hour!)

Mat's Banana Bread recipe 

Ingredients

  • ½ Cup Chopped Walnuts
  • 1 ¼ Cup Flour
  • 1 Teaspoon Baking Soda
  • ½ Teaspoon Cinnamon
  • ½ Teaspoon Kosher Salt
  • 1 Cup Sugar
  • 2 Eggs
  • ½ Cup Coconut Oil
  • 1 Teaspoon Vanilla Extract
  • 3 Bananas

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  • Lightly toast walnuts in a skillet, then chop them to the desired size.
  • Peel and mash bananas. Set aside.
  • In a separate bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt. Set aside.
  • In a separate bowl, combine sugar, eggs and coconut oil. Beat until smooth.
  • Add bananas and stir to combine.
  • Add in dry ingredients and beat to combine.
  • Stir in chopped walnuts.
  • Spray bread pan with cooking spray, pour in the dough mixture.
  • Bake one rack below center for 50 to 60 minutes.
  • Let the loaf cool before turning out.
  • Enjoy!

RELATED: Homemade bread brightens the day of unsuspecting neighbors

RELATED: BRUNCH BRIGADE | Unique baking process creates incomparable breads and pan dulce

RELATED: Teen’s cupcakery more than sweet ambition | Kids Who Make SA Great

RELATED: At 11, he started a baking company that gives free desserts to people in need