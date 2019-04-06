Got a hankering for gelato?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top gelato sources in San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.

First up is Paciugo Gelato Caffè, situated at 999 E. Basse Road, Suite 197. With 4.5 stars out of 253 reviews on Yelp, the Italian spot, which offers gelato, coffee and tea, has proven to be a local favorite.

King William's South Alamode Panini & Gelato Company, located at 1420 S. Alamo St., Suite 102B, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the gelato and Italian spot 4.5 stars out of 234 reviews.

Crepeccino, a creperie that also offers gelato, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 83 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5500 Babcock Road, Suite 104, to see for yourself.

Next, check out Freshest Ice Creams, which has earned five stars out of 40 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score gelato, smoothies, frozen yogurt and ice cream at 8053 Callaghan Road.

Finally, there's Mamma Dolce, a local favorite with 4.5 stars out of 19 reviews. Stop by 5246 Fredericksburg Road to hit up the gelato spot next time you're in the mood.

