Jerk chicken and golden bakes served at Caribbean-style food truck in Texas

Veteran-owned and operated, what better place for a business than Military City?

SAN ANTONIO — The secret is in the sauce and the spices at one San Antonio business.

Riri's Caribbean Kitchen is a veteran-owned food truck known for their jerk chicken mac & cheese as well as their shrimp stuffed inside golden bakes.

"I got out of the military 13 months ago. I had originally had a job, but due to the pandemic, that fell through. So, at that time, I had the means and the opportunity to pursue my passion," said owner Gaflie William.

William is from Dominica and was an Automated Logistics Specialist in the U.S. Army.

So, what better place for a truck than Military City?

"Me being a veteran myself, I know what they go through. And veterans love to eat. So, you know, we're always happy to serve our veterans and they're always welcome," said William.

It’s a business he runs with his brother, a senior at Steele High School. And the recipes are passed down from their grandmother. So, we had to try them for ourselves.

Shrimp inside golden bakes

"Our golden bakes have a hint of onion. And we use that as our bun for bacon jerk, our bacon shrimp...it's black and curried shrimp, seasoned and blackened and stuffed into our golden bakes," said William.

Jerk mac & cheese

"Our jerk mac is house jerk chicken layed on a bed of mac & cheese, topped with our house sauces," said William.

He also showed us the curry wrap and the chicken wings.

And he said when you take a bite, be ready for a kick.

"We always get compliments on the sauce, and then our chicken is always well-prepared, always well-seasoned. We believe in flavor with spice. So, it is always tasty," said William.

To see where RiRi's Caribbean Kitchen is going to be next, click here to visit their social media page.

"You will not be disappointed. Try something new. You will love us the more you see us," said William.