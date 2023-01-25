These Houston-area chefs, restaurants are James Beard Awards semifinalists

Nominees will be announced on March 29 and winners will be honored at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony on June 5.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — Houston chefs and restaurant owners are once again showing why H-Town is a foodie's dream!

There are a total of 10 Houston restaurants and chefs that have been chosen as semifinalists ahead of the James Beard Awards.

They include the following:

Outstanding Restaurateur

Chris Williams, Lucille's Hospitality Group, Houston, TX

Outstanding Chef

Christine Ha and Tony J. Nguyen, Xin Chào, Houston, TX

Emerging Chef

Victoria Elizondo, Cochinita & Co., Houston, TX

Best New Restaurant

Tatemó, Houston, TX

Outstanding Hospitality

Theodore Rex, Houston, TX

Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program

Nancy's Hustle, Houston, TX

Best Chef: Texas

Greg Gatlin, Gatlin’s BBQ, Houston, TX

Benchawan Jabthong Painter, Street to Kitchen, Houston, TX

Ai Le, Nam Giao, Houston, TX

Kiran Verma, Kiran's, Houston, TX

Nominees will be announced on March 29 and winners will be honored at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony on June 5.

The James Beard Foundation is a nonprofit organization "whose mission is to celebrate, support, and elevate the people behind America’s food culture and champion a standard of good food anchored in talent, equity, and sustainability."