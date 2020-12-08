If you're a teacher, you can get a free brownie at this bakery

"Come stop by today and enjoy a brownie with us!"

SAN ANTONIO — If you're a teacher and you're looking for a free sweet treat, Kneaders Bakery and Cafe has you covered.

The company is giving away free double fudge brownies on Wednesday, Aug. 12, as a "thank you" to teachers and educators.

The company says "they aren't your run-of-the-mill brownies either. We fold chocolate chips into our brownie batter and frost the brownies with rich chocolate fudge icing. Come stop by today and enjoy a brownie with us!"

The Kneaders Bakery and Cafe locations in San Antonio are: