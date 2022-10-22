Iconic San Antonio coffee truck moves into brick-and-mortar business

You know what they say, the early bird gets the worm. At Early Bird Coffee, the early bird gets the horchata latte.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — You may have heard of Early Bird Coffee in a story we covered last year. But, things are looking a little different now that the business has a brick-and-mortar store front located in Huebner Oaks.

The store front has been open for only a month, but their loyal customer base has been filling their new space with warmth.

Owners Syndi and Jamal Abed said they wanted to make the store change due to comfort, but there were also other perks.

"Everything is here now and we don't have to store stuff in different places," Sydni Abed said. "Organized chaos I think at the end of the day, but it is nice to have everything here. With the trailer we took it home every single day."

But how hard was it to move everything over from the trailer?

"I think it's been easier than just opening the trailer. I feel like it was a faster transition," Sydni said. "I think a lot of it has to do with the loyal customers that we built from the trailer. A lot of them are just loyal customers that have been great and awesome," Jamal added.

Even though they have a new location, they still have some of the tried and true fave’s such as their horchata latte.

Speaking of favorites, here’s what their favorite thing is about their customers.

"I love hearing about their lives. I think that's been so nice. Over the last two years, we've seen people have kids, open their own businesses, talk about buying a house, like we learn so much about these people," Sydni said. "It's unbelievable. So with that we've created such great relationships with these people."

The couple said they also enjoy having more free time to spend with their kids and family. Free time that they didn't have when running the trailer.

The Abed's said the iconic trailer is living a second life somewhere out there in the world.

Do you have a coffee shop you want Natassia to come and visit? Let her know!