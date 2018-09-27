KATY, Texas – October is almost here and along with it Halloween. If you’re looking to scare your friends, family or coworkers with a tasty treat, Hurts Donut in Katy has an offer for you.

Scary clown deliveries!

Oh yes, a creepy clown will show up and deliver glazed treats, including the donut chain’s famous maple bacon bars.

They even have a Facebook giveaway right now where you have the chance to win a dozen free donuts delivered by the scary clown.

The Katy location isn’t the only one doing the promotion, which starts Oct. 1.

KAKE-TV in Kansas reports last year they had one customer so scared by the clown, the donuts were never delivered.

"We had one individual that decided to take off running from us and we never did get to deliver the donuts to her, so we had to give them to her friend," one clown said during last year's promotion. "She's just afraid of clowns. Her husband sent us."

The Katy Hurts location opened in December 2017.

