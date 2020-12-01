SAN ANTONIO — A promotion that's all it's "quaked" up to be; Duck Donuts is celebrating National Rubber Ducky Day by giving away a sweet treat.
The event is taking place Monday at participating Duck Donuts locations across the country.
If you buy one of their rubber ducks, you get a free cinnamon sugar donut.
KENS 5 went to the Duck Donuts on Huebner Road to find out more about the event.
We stepped behind the counter to make some cinnamon sugar donuts while seeing all the varieties of rubber ducks the business has to offer.
From ducks that look like previous US presidents to ducks in hockey jerseys, the company really went out of their way to make sure all their ducks were in a row.
