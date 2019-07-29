BUFORD, Ga. — Famous for devouring dozens of hot dogs in an annual 10-minute sprint, champion eater Joey Chestnut is trying out a marathon in Metro Atlanta on Monday.

In honor of National Chicken Wing Day, Chestnut will be eating wings for 12 hours at the Mall of Georgia Hooters in Buford starting at 11 a.m.

If watching a man eat chicken wings for hours is your thing, a livestream will be available through the Hooters website at hooters.com/ncwd.

People can also submit guesses for how many wings Chestnut will eat in total at the site.

According to his Major League Eating page, Chestnut has previously eaten 182 wings in 30 minutes before.

Chestnut has famously won 12 of the last 13 annual July 4th Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest at New York’s Coney Island.

Hooters says it is offering “all you can eat” wings in honor of National Chicken Wing Day for $15.99.

MORE HEADLINES

Former Clayton State basketball player competes in Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

Joey Chestnut, Miki Sudo defend Nathan's Famous hot dog eating crowns