Hot Cheeto dust elote?! Here's where you can grab it

The catch? It's only on the menu until Oct. 18.

SAN ANTONIO — Hot Cheeto dust elote and fried pecan turtles?!

Just because the Texas State Fair isn’t happening, doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy fair foods; The Rustic San Antonio is offering a menu worth!

We spoke to kitchen manager Orlando Martinez, who told us what goes into crafting something like wood-grilled elote.

"Our hot Cheeto elote is gonna be a wood-fired corn on the cob with poblano cream, chili salt and cheese. And hot cheeto dust of course. Then garnished with some cilantro and a grilled lime," said Martinez.

Is your mouth watering. Oh yeah, we understand.

The next menu dish? Fried brisket mac & cheese.

"We start off with some Orecchiette pasta and house smoked brisket, smoked cheddar, Parmesan cheese, in our chipotle garlic queso. We let that set and then we form it with bread crumbs, and then fry that to perfection. We serve it with some Texas hot ranch," said Martinez.

We had to save the sweets for the end with fried pecan turtles and bourbon whipped cream.

"We take our in house turtle pie and form that with a chocolate graham cracker crust, and fry that with a tempura batter. For the bourbon whipped cream, we just infuse it with some top shelf whiskey that we have behind the bar. It just comes together real well as it whips up," said Martinez.

Honestly, if you're still reading and not scrolling their menu right now, we're impressed.

If you want to dig in, you have until Oct. 18 to try these fair foods out And if you come to The Rustic Saturday, Oct. 10, you’ll have a little football fun too.

"A great time to come try out this food would be this weekend. We’re having the Texas versus OU watch party here," said Martinez.

Check out the fair food and the Rustic San Antonio's regular menu here.

Restaurants like BJ's, Yard House and Buffalo Wild Wings are also expected to have the game. So, it's up to you where you want to cheer for your favorite team.

Also, who doesn't love food photos? Here's a mini gallery worth: