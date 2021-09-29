Here's where you can get a free cup of Joe on National Coffee Day

Celebrate National Coffee Day with a free cup of coffee and find out where the popular drink came from.

SAN ANTONIO — Wednesday is National Coffee Day and for many, java is life.

So much so, it's of the most traded commodities in the world, falling second to crude oil and derivatives, according to economicshelp.org.

Where to get free java Wednesday

Starbucks is giving away a free cup of coffee for National Cofee Day and to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Fun fact: There are 1,223 Starbucks locations in the state of Texas, which is far less than California and New York, the other two most populous states.

Also serving up free coffee and coffee deals (Participation may vary. Check with individual locations for confirmation of deals):

Dunkin' Donuts

Panera Bread

Krispy Kreme

Barnes & Noble

Sonic

Circle K

7-Eleven

Cheers to you, Dunkin’ lovers. Dunkin’ is celebrating the loyalty love for DD Perks members. ❤ this Tweet for a reminder about a special National Coffee Day deal on 9/29. pic.twitter.com/yzcvlyfo29 — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) September 22, 2021

Three magic words for anyone with kids:



(•_•) ☕️

<) )╯FREE

/ \



☕️ (•_•)

\( (> UNLIMITED

/ \



(•_•) ☕️

<) )╯COFFEE

/ \



Stop by a cafe to sip for free all day long on #NationalCoffeeDay (9/29). — Panera Bread (@panerabread) September 23, 2021