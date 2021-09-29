Here's where you can get a free cup of Joe on National Coffee Day

SAN ANTONIO — Wednesday is National Coffee Day and for many, java is life.
So much so, it's of the most traded commodities in the world, falling second to crude oil and derivatives, according to economicshelp.org.
Where to get free java Wednesday
Starbucks is giving away a free cup of coffee for National Cofee Day and to celebrate its 50th anniversary.
Fun fact: There are 1,223 Starbucks locations in the state of Texas, which is far less than California and New York, the other two most populous states.
Also serving up free coffee and coffee deals (Participation may vary. Check with individual locations for confirmation of deals):
Dunkin' Donuts
Panera Bread
Krispy Kreme
Barnes & Noble
Sonic
Circle K
7-Eleven