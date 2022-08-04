Here's some baby formula alternatives

Many parents continue to struggle with the formula shortage, but there are alternatives.

Supply chain shortages and a recall have made finding popular Similac and other Abbott made formulas difficult. Parents are facing empty shelves when it comes to their favorite formula. It is stressful for parents who are trying to keep their babies fed and happy but there are alternatives.

KENS 5 spoke with a pediatrician at Children’s Hospital of San Antonio. She said it is O.K. to switch to a similar, generic formula. For example, if your baby uses a “standard,” “sensitive,” “comfort,” or a “spit-up” formula, look for the same type of generic or store brand formula that has “as compared to” on the packaging. Target, Walmart, Sam’s Club, Costco, and grocery stores all offer alternatives. Generics often have a bad reputation because no one wants to skimp when it comes to their baby, but the doctor said generics are all FDA approved, use quality ingredients, and have solid research behind them. Plus, there is a bonus, you might even save some money. Yet, babies can be picky, so expect there to be a transition period when you switch your formula.



“That's what we're trying to minimize if you switch to one that’s as similar as possible to that formula that you’re already using,” said Dr. Courtney Smith, a pediatrician at Children’s Hospital of San Antonio. “If they do have a little bit of tummy upset, sometimes it can take babies a few days to a couple of weeks to get used to a new formula. If it’s severe, definitely, if there is a lot of vomiting, if there’s a lot of discomfort, major changes in stool, then reach out to your pediatrician and find out what’s normal, what should be expected with this, and what may be different for your baby or can indicate a different problem.”

If your baby uses a specialized formula, check with your doctor before you change that formula.

There are some don’ts when it comes to formula alternatives:

Do not dilute formula to try to stretch it.

“Don’t try to water it down because that can really affect how your baby grows and can cause major, major health issues if they’re not getting the right formula in the right portions,” Smith said.

Do not try to make your own formula.

“Maybe they’re combining portions or mixing additional things into it,” said Smith. “It hasn’t gone through those same set of criteria to make sure that it’s meeting the right nutritional standards.”

Do not buy formula from anywhere but a legitimate store.

“The stores are making sure that they’re getting it directly from the vendor,” said Smith. “They’re making sure that what they are putting on their shelves is being held to the right safety standards and has been FDA approved.”

Do not buy imported formula.

“While there are some great formulas out there, the ones that are made in the U.S. have to meet FDA requirements for certain safety measures for certain ingredients that must be included in formulas,” Smith said.

The doctor also suggested reaching out to your pediatrician if you are having trouble finding formula. The doctor should be able to help you locate what you need.