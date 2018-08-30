SAN ANTONIO — Through September 29, Chick-fil-A is giving away free eight-count of Chick-fil-A Nuggets to customers who order using the Chick-fi-A mobile app.

Guests must create or sign into their Chick-fil-A One account on the mobile app to take advantage of the giveaway, which starts August 30.

Chick-fil-A says customers can choose between pressure-cooked or grilled chicken nuggets.

“We want to thank the millions of customers who have joined Chick-fil-A One on our mobile app, and this is just a small way to show our appreciation for dining with us,” said Kaitlyn White, senior lead of the Chick-fil-A One Membership program, in a statement released Thursday.

