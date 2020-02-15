SAN ANTONIO — If you do your grocery shopping at H-E-B on San Antonio's northeast side, listen up—you may have to throw away some products!

The grocery chain said Friday evening that it was issuing a "precautionary market withdrawal" for specific beef and pork products sold at its 1520 Austin Highway location. H-E-B said the recall isn't due to a health or safety risk, but rather to "the product not meeting quality standards."

The company says that customers who bought any of the products in question – which all have sell-by dates of Feb. 16, 2020 or Feb. 18, 2020 – can return them and get their money back. The full list of recalled products can be found here.