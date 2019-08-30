SAN ANTONIO — The cheesiest festival of the year is around the corner and you can get tickets for a "gouda" time.

The annual San Antonio Grilled Cheese Fest is taking place between 1 and 5:30 p.m., Oct. 12, at Historic St. Paul Square.

Local restaurants, vendors and chefs will be serving up varieties of takes on a favorite childhood sandwich. You can also vote for your favorite grilled cheese.

"I'm not going to say anything too cheesy, but this festival is going to be grate," said egCollaborations Founder Erica Garcia.

Wings & Beer Fest | United States | EgCollaborations san antonio events, texas, satx events, events in San Antonio, United States, upcoming events in san antonio, San Antonio, things to do in san antonio, egcollaborations, festivals, wings and beer fest, wings, beer, food festival, satx, planner

Tickets are available online, ranging from $30 to $60. For more information on ticket packages, parking and more, visit EgCollaborations.

RELATED: San Antonio 'VegFest' welcomes foodies

RELATED: Beer and Wing Festival returns to the Alamo City