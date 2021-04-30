Glazed doughnut-flavored popcorn?! 🍩🍿 | Here's what trending

Catch up on these trending stories below!

SAN ANTONIO — With all that's going on in your life, it can be easy to miss things that could really use a double take.

So, we're helping you out.

If you're looking to take your taste buds on a spin, doughnut-flavored popcorn is going to be a thing. Smartfood is teaming up with Krispy Kreme to create popcorn that is flavored like its glazed doughnuts.

The company is making other bizarre flavors, too. That includes fried pickle and flavors inspired by Cold Stone Creamery ice cream.

Also trending, for the first time in more than a year, Disneyland reopens in Anaheim, California. But, don't make vacation plants just yet. The park is only allowing locals at limited capacity.

Even though the park will re-open, the iconic Disneyland parades, fireworks and hugs with characters are still not happening.

And for those of you who feel a bit more adventurous, how about taking a dip in a see-through swimming pool, 115-feet in the air?

The pool is suspended in the air between two apartment buildings in London. The man who engineered it says swimming in the pool is like "flying." It officially opens May 19.