Girl Scouts unveil new cookie flavor

The cookie is filled with raspberry flavor and coated with chocolate.

SAN ANTONIO — In case you need something to look forward to, Girl Scout cookie season is right around the corner!

And this year, the national Girl Scouts have a new sponsor and a new cookie!

Introducing the highly-anticipated, Raspberry Rally cookie.

But you can only buy the new cookie online.

One of the bakers for the Girl Scouts reported a projected inventory shortage for this cookie season.

So, some Girl Scout troops and the timing of their local cookie sales could be affected.

But all Girl Scout cookies will be available for order online starting February 27.

