Do you order a Starbucks drink every day? Is Starbucks pumpkin cream cold brew your drink of choice? Do you find yourself ordering a Starbucks banana bread warmed up even though you said you were only coming inside for a shot of espresso?
If you answered yes to one of these questions, you're probably a Starbucks addict. But there is a company that will pay you $1,000 to break that habit.
For one full month, Business.org is offering a four-figure prize to those who ditch corporate coffee joints for locally-owned coffee shops.
If you're up for the challenge, you can apply for the competition online until Monday.
Requirements include:
- You must love coffee
- You have to be willing to share your experience going local
- Must be self-professed Starbucks addict
- You'll need to share your experience on your own social channels
- Must commit to a buy-local lifestyle to satisfy your coffee needs for a full month
- Maintaining a strong social presence is a plus but not required
Responsibilities include:
- Visit at least eight locally-owned coffee shops over the course of a month
- Take a photo of your cup of coffee at each shop
- Log the key metrics necessary for our team to gain insight into your experience going local
- Write a short summary of your experience going local
You can read more about the competition and apply online here.
